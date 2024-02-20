Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Deepika in Sabyasachi sari presents Glazer award for The Zone of Interest

By: Agencies

Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest at the BAFTA Awards.
The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.
The Zone of Interest was contending alongside films such as 20 Days in Mariupol, Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Society of the Snow.
This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event.
Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song Nattu Nattu from the movie RRR.
Talking about The Zone of Interest, it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp.
The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. (IANS)

