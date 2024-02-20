Tuesday, February 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong urges youth to learn Hindi

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: At the time when the debate on the Governor’s address in the Assembly in Hindi continues to resonate in the House in the ongoing budget session, the NPP has urged the youth of the state to learn Hindi.
NPP state president Prestone Tynsong on Monday said that in the present context it is necessary for the youth to learn different languages, especially Hindi.
He also expressed disappointment that he is unable to communicate in Hindi.
“I had made efforts to learn the Hindi language. But I was unable since it is a difficult language,” Tynsong admitted.
According to him, only two people from the Khasi community — (L) Archbishop Dominic Jala and (L) Rev SD Lakiang were able to communicate in as many as 12 languages.
He also lamented that some political leaders are questioning people for attempting to communicate in Garo language since they are of the view that Khasi language should only be spoken.
“We will not be able to grow as a state if we have political leaders with such a narrow mindset,” Tynsong added.

VPP rakes up Guv’s address in Hindi
Speaker disallows special motion on CAG reports; Adelbert cries foul
