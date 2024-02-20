Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Speaker disallows special motion on CAG reports; Adelbert cries foul

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Monday disallowed discussion on a special motion moved by VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum on the CAG reports highlighting irregularities in implementation of schemes and projects in the state, stating that the reports were being examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
Nongrum had sought the Speaker’s permission to move a special motion under Rule 130(A) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly but the Speaker disallowed it, saying that as per a letter received from the chief minister, the subject matter is under the examination of the PAC.
The chief minister, in his letter to the Speaker, also urged the Chair not to list any motion for discussion on the CAG reports.
Nongrum termed the Speaker’s decision as injustice since the CAG reports had been tabled on the floor of the House.
“The CAG report is not given directly to the PAC but first it was laid on the floor of the House,” Nongrum said, accusing the Chair of “murdering Democracy” by trampling upon his privilege and fundamental right.
“If an MLA does not get the opportunity to raise the matter in the House, where else will he/she do so?” Nongrum questioned.

