Anushka Sharma’s baby boy’s name is Akaay; celebs congratulate couple

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 21: After Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their second child — a baby boy born on February 15 whom they named ‘Akaay’ — congratulations poured in for the star couple from different corners.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.”

Actress Alia Bhatt, took to the comments section of Anushka’s post, and wrote, “How beautiful. Congratulations.”

Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis under Anushka’s post.

Actor-producer-director Farhan Akhtar commented, “Congratulations and a happy birthday to the little man.”

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations guys… anushkasharma @virat.kohli and our cutie #vamika.”

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil commented, “Congratulations,” while actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Big congratulations.”

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush hush ceremony in Italy.

In 2021, Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter whom they named Vamika. (IANS)

Previous article
Deepika, Ranveer expecting their first child? Mumbai abuzz with speculation
Next article
Ameen Sayani, the voice of radio’s golden era, passes away at age 91
