Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Delhi police secure Delhi borders as farmers set to resume march

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 21: Security measures in the national capital were heightened and strict vigilance at key border points was being maintained following a planned march by protesting farmers towards Delhi on Wednesday.

The areas surrounding the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders have been placed on high alert to prevent any potential disruption to law and order. Delhi Police officials have intensified deployment of the security personnel in anticipation of the farmers’ movement towards the city.

The proposed march has already started impacting traffic flow on major routes such as Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Bahadurgarh, as police have implemented heavy security measures causing delays for commuters. Additional checkpoints and barricades have been set up along these routes to maintain control and ensure public safety.

According to Delhi Police officials, security personnel stationed at the three border points have been instructed to remain vigilant and prepared for any contingencies. They have also warned commuters to expect traffic congestion in the affected areas as the security measures are implemented.

Farm union leaders on Monday had rejected the Centre’s proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at minimum support price (MSP) by the government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers’ interest.

The announcement was made by farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Punjab-Haryana’s Shambhu border in Patiala district after holding a meeting.

A panel of three Union ministers — Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai — on Sunday gave a proposal to the farmers during the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, to stop the farmers from entering the national capital, the police along with the paramilitary forces, including RAF, SSB, CPF have been deployed on the Delhi borders, including at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. Cement blocks and pickets with nails are installed on the approach roads.

Delhi Police have invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) citywide. Surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor activities. (IANS)

Jammu-Srinagar Highway update: Road link to Kashmir valley snapped due to heavy snowfall
Government plans to hold another meeting with farmers as Delhi borders witness traffic jams
Government plans to hold another meeting with farmers as Delhi borders witness traffic jams

Shillong, February 21: The government is planning another round of meeting with the protesting farmers as traffic snarls...

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

