Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Jammu-Srinagar Highway update: Road link to Kashmir valley snapped due to heavy snowfall

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 21: All roads leading into Kashmir remained closed for traffic on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and torrential rains in J&K during the last 48 hours.

Traffic department officials said that due to landslides at multiple places on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, traffic has been suspended.

All intending travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey before contacting the traffic control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu.

Efforts to clear the highway have been started, officials added.

Meanwhile, all other highways leading into the Valley like the Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Srinagar-Leh road and those connecting the border areas of Gurez and Karnah/Keran with Kashmir were also closed.

Higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodpathri, Daksum, Kokernag and other hilly areas received around 1 to 3 feet of fresh snow during the last 48 hours. (IANS)

