Wednesday, February 21, 2024
FIIs massively sold financial stocks worth $30bn in January

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 21:  FIIs massively sold financial stocks worth $30 billion while IT sector saw large buying of $4.5 billion in January 2024, JM Financial Institutional Securities said in a report.

The sector-wise breakup of FII selling in January 2024, reveals that FIIs massively sold financials to the tune of $30 billion which was followed by FMCG ($2.7 billion). They lapped up the IT sector ($4.5 billion). Even on FYTD basis, FIIs are net sellers in financials, the report said.

FII flows reverted to positive territory in Feb’24, led by Debt segment. On FYTD basis (April-Jan’24), FII turned negative on financials & metals while cap goods and IT saw positive inflows. Positive flows in debt segment is on anticipated lines on the back of inclusion of domestic bonds in JPM index, the report said.

FII flows were to the tune of $7.8 billion in last four months versus outflows of $94 million in FY23.

Mutual fund flows continued to remain strong in Mid and Small caps, while Large cap scheme garnered highest inflows of Rs 12.9 billion in Jan’24.

Although we had expected increased preference for Large cap schemes vs. SMIDs, but the flows in SMID category continues to remain strong. At Rs 188 billion, monthly SIP flows continued to trend higher. We expect total SIP flows to reach Rs 1.9 trillion during FY24 vs Rs 1.6 trillion in FY23, the report said.

IANS

DPIs like UPI, Aadhaar to propel India towards $8 trillion economy by 2030
J&K’s Abida War awarded Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar
