Wednesday, February 21, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

J&K’s Abida War awarded Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Srinagar, Feb 21: A woman from J&K’s Kupwara district was awarded the Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar by L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

“L-G awarded Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar to Abida War, who belongs to Kupwara district. She has wonderful grass root connectivity with society for one and a half decades,” an official statement said.

It said that Abida is wedded to the society and she serves the society above self.

“She is the first Trade Union lady activist fighting for the service and other rights of women folk in JK UT,” it said.

The statement added that Abida is engaged in social work and is a peace ambassador, besides being a women empowerment advocate.

“She was recently Awarded the best Nari Shakti Puruskar 2023 and now National Service Award (Rashtriya seva Medal),” the statement said.

Abida has extended thanks to Padamshari awardee, S P Verma (national vice president GGF) and the L-G Manoj Sinha for the felicitation.

“Today’s Award is special because it has been given for the outstanding contribution towards the nation and for inculcating a sense of belonging to nationalism,” it said.

IANS

Previous article
FIIs massively sold financial stocks worth $30bn in January
Next article
Healthcare became more accessible for North-East region in last 10 yrs: Union Minister
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) will take some more time before it opens...
MEGHALAYA

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for...
News Alert

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's address, on the fourth day of the on-going Budget...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly have expressed concern over the uncertainty staring at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

Popular news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge