J&K’s Abida War awarded Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar

“L-G awarded Gandhian Rashtriya Seva Puraskar to Abida War, who belongs to Kupwara district. She has wonderful grass root connectivity with society for one and a half decades,” an official statement said.

It said that Abida is wedded to the society and she serves the society above self.

“She is the first Trade Union lady activist fighting for the service and other rights of women folk in JK UT,” it said.

The statement added that Abida is engaged in social work and is a peace ambassador, besides being a women empowerment advocate.

“She was recently Awarded the best Nari Shakti Puruskar 2023 and now National Service Award (Rashtriya seva Medal),” the statement said.

Abida has extended thanks to Padamshari awardee, S P Verma (national vice president GGF) and the L-G Manoj Sinha for the felicitation.

“Today’s Award is special because it has been given for the outstanding contribution towards the nation and for inculcating a sense of belonging to nationalism,” it said.

