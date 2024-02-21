Wednesday, February 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC disposes of landowners’ plea on compensation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition filed by land owners who were not paid compensation even after their lands were acquired and construction of a road had begun.
In accordance with an earlier order (dated November 13, 2023), the state respondents filed an affidavit, wherein it has been indicated that out of 193 petitioners, 143 petitioners have accepted the compensation.
A list of the landowners who have not received the compensation, has also been given, who are 50 in number.
In view of this development, PTSangma, counsel for the petitioners, urged the court that the matter may be closed, so as to enable the remaining petitioners who did not accept the compensation to take steps in accordance with law, if they are not satisfied with the quantum. “Accordingly, this writ petition stands closed and is disposed of,” the court said.
The short grievance of the petitioners was that though their land has been acquired and construction of road has commenced, they have not been paid compensation by the authorities.

