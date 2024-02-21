5-Day Nishtha session on inclusive education

Shillong, Feb 20: The 5-day Nishtha programme on Equitable and Inclusive Education was inaugurated on Monday, February 19, 2024 at NERIE-NCERT. The chief guest for the programme, Prof Himangshu Das, Former Director, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD), Chennai delivered a thoughtful inaugural speech on disabilities amongst children.

Sharing his experience of working for the Children With Special Needs (CWSN), Prof Das stressed on the need to move from our focus on knowledge, skill development and resources to empathy to effect the much desired level of improvement and achievement in the area of equitable and inclusive education.

Prof Flourette G. Dkhar, Principal, NERIE-NCERT gave the welcome speech with an encouraging note on the meaning and relevance of equitable and inclusive education. Dr. Melissa G. Wallang, coordinator, fleshed out a brief background of the programme.

Umesh Sharma, co-coordinator, NERIE-NCERT gave the vote of thanks. The programme also has an exhibition of Learning Resources for Inclusive Education. Altogether 87 participants from the eight North East states have joined the programme.