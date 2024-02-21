Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) will take some more time before it opens its door for the students as the Government plans to start the first academic session of the University only in 2025-26.

Giving an update of the proposed University, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma said that the construction of administration and academic block besides the Boys’ and Girls’ hostels is completed.

Informing that the Board of Governors has been constituted, he informed that 58 posts including Vice Chancellor and Registrar have been sanctioned.

However, Mawlai MLA Brightstsarwell Marbaniang lamented that mere 58 posts to run a university is not enough to which the Minister replied that 100 posts is under the process of sanction.

These appointments of faculties would cost the State Government around Rs 45 crores annually.

Earlier, the Minister informed that the Government wanted to start the academic session within this year but due to Lok Sabha election, the Government is now looking to start the academic session in 2025-26