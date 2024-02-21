Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for human death occurred due to human-wildlife conflicts in the state as informed by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangam, who also is the Minister of Forests and Environment, in the state Assembly today.

Replying to a call attention motion raised by Pius Marwein, about man- elephant conflict, Sangma said that the governmemt was  also conducting a survey of not only elephants, but also all animals and birds in the state.

He also informed that currently the state has 1800 elephants that use the corridor to move through Assam and Meghalaya.

