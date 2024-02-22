Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Acting DGP remains noncommittal on prompt arrest of Shahjahan for attack on ED’s men

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 22:  Confusion over the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District continues to persist as the Acting Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, on Thursday remained noncommittal about ensuring Shahjahan’s prompt arrest.

Rather, his comments on this count, on Thursday morning, added to the confusion in the matter.

Kumar reached Sandeshkhali on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday morning he reviewed the police arrangements in the area.

During his interaction with media persons Kumar was asked when Shahjahan is likely to be arrested. Instead of giving a direct reply he said that all accused would be arrested.

“All those persons against whom complaints have been registered will be arrested. Those who are responsible for breaking the law will be arrested. I am here to interact with all. The police will do whatever is needful to solve the problem. We are always there to solve the problem of the people. But I request all not to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

The Opposition parties have accused Kumar of repeating his vague statements.

“Almost 50 days have passed since the attack on ED’s men. Actually the police have no genuine intention to arrest Shahjahan,” said CPI-M central committee member, Dr Sujan Chakraborty.

BJP leader and Councilor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh said, “The absconding Trinamool Congress leader is hiding in Sandeshkhali under police protection and hence the Acting Director General of Police is noncommittal about his arrest.”

However, Trinamool Congress’ former Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen came out in defence of Kumar.

“Had the police been inactive, so many arrests at Sandeshkhali would not have been made. Actually, there is an orchestrated attempt to create an anti-government narrative over Sandeshkhali,” said Sen.

IANS

Previous article
With 78% approval ratings, PM Modi is most popular leader in the world: Morning Consult survey
Next article
Space industry welcomes new FDI norms, expects $25 bn fresh investment in 10 years
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that the Preferential Allotment Committee had approved the allotment of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed...
NATIONAL

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio and member of War Cabinet in the government, Benny...
Business

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established nearly three decades ago, recently announced its listing plans...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

Popular news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge