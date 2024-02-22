Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

With 78% approval ratings, PM Modi is most popular leader in the world: Morning Consult survey

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 22:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular leader in the world, leaving behind many of his contemporaries in the Western countries. State heads of world’s most powerful economies like United States, United Kingdom, Germany and others are ranked much below in the charts, in terms of domestic and global appeal.

PM Modi’s approval ratings, as per Morning Consult survey, stands at a whopping 78%, which roughly means that he commands approval and support of the same percentage of population. Notably, PM Modi has consistently topped the Morning Consult charts in both NDA 1.0 and NDA 2.0.

As per survey findings, PM Modi is the only leader to have approval ratings above 70% mark while all others, barring four leaders, have got the approval of below 50%.

Mexico President Andres Obrador is the closest second leader in the charts with 65% approval ratings while Argentina President Javier Milei has got 63% ratings.

Poland’s Donald Tusk is ranked fourth in the charts with rating of 50% while Switzerland President Viola Amherd bagged a rating of 51%.

Morning Consult’s latest approval ratings are based on the data collected between January 30 and February 5. These ratings are based on seven-day moving average of opinions among adults of each surveyed country. The US-based Morning Consult is one of the most reputed survey agencies.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seen as the most powerful leaders are placed either in mid or bottom of table. While Biden has managed to command 37% ratings, Sunak and Olaf have got barely little above 20% approval ratings. IANS

Previous article
LS polls: ECI seeks list of sensitive booths in Bengal
Next article
Acting DGP remains noncommittal on prompt arrest of Shahjahan for attack on ED’s men
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that the Preferential Allotment Committee had approved the allotment of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed...
NATIONAL

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio and member of War Cabinet in the government, Benny...
Business

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established nearly three decades ago, recently announced its listing plans...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

Popular news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge