Thursday, February 22, 2024
BJP releases documentary on ‘atrocities’ on women in Sandeshkhali

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 22: The BJP has released a documentary on the ongoing crisis in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali where the women protesting against sexual harassment and violence have described the absconding Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, as the “virtual President” of the small conglomeration of islands.

The protesting women have also said that peace will not be restored in Sandeshkhali unless President’s Rule is imposed. “Sincerely we feel that we will be safe only if the President’s rule is imposed,” many of the local women were heard saying in the video.

The local women have also accused the state police of backing and covering up the ill-deeds by Shahjahan and his associates. According to them the blatant police support made the absconding ruling party leader and his associates so audacious in carrying out the oppression against the local villagers, especially the women.

“Shahjahan’s associates used to scan and identify good-looking women and summon them to the local party office in the early hours. Anyone refusing to abide had to face tremendous oppression along with their family members including physical torture, forceful grabbing of their land and forcing us to work like bonded labourers in the businesses run by them,” a woman was heard saying in the video.

Another woman was heard narrating the story on how the open support from the local police made Shahjahan and his associates so ‘powerful’. “Anyone who dared to approach the local police station with complaints of oppression was advised by the cops to go Shahjahan and his associates for remission,” a woman protester was heard saying in the video.

The protesting women also refuted the charges by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the protests by local women in Sandeshkhali for the last two weeks were actually orchestrated by “outsiders” having the backing of opposition parties like BJP and CPI(M).

“No other party apart from Trinamool Congress has virtually any existence in Sandeshkhali. We had always been associated with Trinamool Congress. But our association and commitment towards the ruling party was never a shield against oppression by Shahjahan and their associates. At the same time it is a false propaganda that those who are protesting here are outsiders,” a protesting woman said. (IANS)

