Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Update: Vital link to Valley closed for fourth consecutive day

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 22: The strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday due to landslides and officials said the same would be opened soon to clear stranded traffic.

The traffic department officials said that due to fresh landslides triggered by heavy rain in Ramban district, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed on Thursday also.

“Efforts are on to restore the highway. If all goes well, the highway will be restored in 3 to 4 hours. Only stranded traffic would be allowed to move in the beginning to avoid traffic snarls”, an official of the traffic department said.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only lifeline of essential supplies for the landlocked Valley as all essentials, including petroleum products, medicines, foodstuffs, vegetables, mutton and poultry products are brought here through this road.

Meanwhile, all other highways leading out of Kashmir, including the Srinagar-Leh road, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar were also closed. (IANS)

