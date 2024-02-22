Former MLAs rarely get rooms in Meghalaya Houses: Opp

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Former MLAs only rarely get rooms in different Meghalaya Houses across the country but they, nonetheless, remain booked for retired judges, lamented Opposition MLAs on Wednesday.

Raising this issue during the Question Hour of the Assembly on Wednesday, Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh inquired if the retired judges continue to be VVIPs after retirement as many a time MLAs who seek accommodation in Meghalaya Houses are informed that certain rooms are booked for retired judges.

Replying to this, Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it is a gesture from the state government. The facilities extended to retired judges are mandated by an act of Parliament and even several Supreme Court orders have asked for these interventions.

Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngope, on the other hand, said that many a time former MLAs who seek accommodation in Meghalaya Houses are shifted to other places since rooms are reserved for former justices. On this, the minister said that the point has been noted.

Earlier, the minister told the House that Secretarial assistance and Domestic Help allowance is given to the Chief Justice at Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 40,000 per month for judges.

Additionally, medical facilities and full medical reimbursement are given as applicable to sitting judges under the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021 in all empanelled hospitals.