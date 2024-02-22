Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Former MLAs rarely get rooms in Meghalaya Houses: Opp

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Former MLAs only rarely get rooms in different Meghalaya Houses across the country but they, nonetheless, remain booked for retired judges, lamented Opposition MLAs on Wednesday.
Raising this issue during the Question Hour of the Assembly on Wednesday, Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh inquired if the retired judges continue to be VVIPs after retirement as many a time MLAs who seek accommodation in Meghalaya Houses are informed that certain rooms are booked for retired judges.
Replying to this, Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it is a gesture from the state government. The facilities extended to retired judges are mandated by an act of Parliament and even several Supreme Court orders have asked for these interventions.
Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngope, on the other hand, said that many a time former MLAs who seek accommodation in Meghalaya Houses are shifted to other places since rooms are reserved for former justices. On this, the minister said that the point has been noted.
Earlier, the minister told the House that Secretarial assistance and Domestic Help allowance is given to the Chief Justice at Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 40,000 per month for judges.
Additionally, medical facilities and full medical reimbursement are given as applicable to sitting judges under the Meghalaya Medical Attendance Rules 2021 in all empanelled hospitals.

Previous article
Health centres in state reel under manpower crisis
Next article
Mandaviya says NE seen as growth engine of India
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) took place on...
MEGHALAYA

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the celebration of National Science Day 2024, the State Council...
MEGHALAYA

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have not yet received the pay...
MEGHALAYA

Opp worries about MCCL employees

Decision on closing MCCL plant within 6 mths after consultations By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The livelihood of more...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of...

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the...

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra...
Load more

Popular news

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of...

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the...

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge