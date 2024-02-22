Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Health centres in state reel under manpower crisis

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Government health centres across the state are reeling under manpower crisis, Umsning MLA Dr Celestine Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.
Raising a discussion during the voting on supplementary demands for grants in the Assembly, Lyngdoh said some PHCs and CHCs do not workers despite being established 5 years ago.
Senior MLA from TMC, Mukul Sangma said that some health centres have medicines while some do not. “Patients must have access to free medicines,” he said, while stressing on the need for a system at the district-level to review the inventories.
Leader of the Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh lamented that people are at times asked by Civil Hospitals to go to private hospitals for something as simple as obtaining an X-Ray report.
In reply, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the suggestions and concerns have been noted.

Previous article
Three held over driver’s murder in Rongjeng
Next article
Former MLAs rarely get rooms in Meghalaya Houses: Opp
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) took place on...
MEGHALAYA

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the celebration of National Science Day 2024, the State Council...
MEGHALAYA

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) have not yet received the pay...
MEGHALAYA

Opp worries about MCCL employees

Decision on closing MCCL plant within 6 mths after consultations By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The livelihood of more...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of...

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the...

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra...
Load more

Popular news

IGNOU confers close to 1,000 degrees on 37th Convocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The 37th Convocation of...

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the...

Non-teaching staff under SSA yet to get pay hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Non-teaching staff under Samagra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge