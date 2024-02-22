Health centres in state reel under manpower crisis

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Government health centres across the state are reeling under manpower crisis, Umsning MLA Dr Celestine Lyngdoh said on Wednesday.

Raising a discussion during the voting on supplementary demands for grants in the Assembly, Lyngdoh said some PHCs and CHCs do not workers despite being established 5 years ago.

Senior MLA from TMC, Mukul Sangma said that some health centres have medicines while some do not. “Patients must have access to free medicines,” he said, while stressing on the need for a system at the district-level to review the inventories.

Leader of the Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh lamented that people are at times asked by Civil Hospitals to go to private hospitals for something as simple as obtaining an X-Ray report.

In reply, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the suggestions and concerns have been noted.