Govt lauds crackdown against drug peddling

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government on Wednesday praised the unprecedented action against drug peddlers and the entire movement of drugs in the state in the last few years.

“Over 1,600 people have been arrested, over 882 cases registered out of which 696 have been charge-sheeted. We have caught almost 40,000 grams of heroin, 11,000 kg of ganja, almost 2,700 grams of opium, close to Rs 1 crore in cash and 323 vehicles,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while replying to concerns raised during the discussion on Governor’s Address in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Conrad praised the aggressive stance of the Home department in the crackdown against drugs.

Owing to the lucrative nature of the business, a large number of people get involved in the illegality. “Therefore, it is very challenging for the police sometimes,” he said.

He highlighted the government’s ambitious DREAM project, which enshrines a larger holistic approach to deal with the menace of drugs encompassing areas such as rehabilitation of addicts, finding support structures and ensuring they are guided away from drugs.