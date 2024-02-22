Opp worries about MCCL employees

Decision on closing MCCL plant within 6 mths after consultations

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The livelihood of more than 20 families hangs in balance as the state government is yet to take a decision on the closure of Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL) plant in Sohra.

When queried by VPP MLA from Nongkrem, Ardent Basaiawmoit, Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the matter of closing down the plant is under examination. There are as many as 278 in-service employees at the MCCL and the plant has remained shut since 2020.

Dhar stated that the government will take a final decision on the MCCL plant within six months after consultation with stakeholders. “We will make sure that we will take the best decision for the people of the state,” Dhar said

Earlier, Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngope had asked if the government may offer VRS for the employees, to which the minister said that modalities are being worked out.

Leader of the Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh has asked the government to expedite the decision as employees are going through hardships.

Earlier, the minister said partly payment is given to employees based on the availability of funds.