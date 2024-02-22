HC threatens action against police for not protecting family

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The High Court of Meghalaya has threatened to take stringent action against the police authorities if they do not take prompt action in protecting a family in West Khasi Hills accused of practicing witchcraft.

The petitioners told the court that they have been facing intimidation and threat to their lives, and that no police action has been forthcoming despite multiple FIRs being lodged.

“It is expected that prompt action will be taken by the police authorities concerned, otherwise further stringent orders will follow,” the court said in its order on Wednesday.

The family, which hails from Mawmluh–II Village under Rambrai Syiemship in West Khasi Hills, has allegedly been excommunicated, apart from threat of physical violence being committed against them by the villagers and traditional heads.