Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Responsibility of ADCs to pay their employees, says CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government emphasised on Wednesday that autonomous district councils (ADC) are accountable for paying their employees’ salaries and that it is unjust to hold the government accountable for the delay in processing the outstanding salaries.
In his response to the Governor’s address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma discussed the issue of unpaid dues of the district council employees, saying, “Since these organisations are autonomous in nature, the elected body bears full responsibility for both the administration and the salary component. It would be unfair to bind it to the state government and assign it the salary responsibility.” The government must, he said, “look at ways and means to support and help ADCs whenever possible, since they are traditional institutions that we need and they are within our state.”
He disclosed that the GHADC employs 1,577 people, and that there is a monthly discrepancy of approximately Rs 3–4 crore between the council’s income and its salary burden.
He claimed that since the JHADC is also dealing with this issue, a multifaceted strategy and several tough choices must be made by the district councils in order to reduce expenses and strengthen their administrative framework.

Previous article
HC threatens action against police for not protecting family
Next article
Close to 70% of state’s expenses borne by Centre
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10 opportunities, provide 10 guarantees By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Chief...
MEGHALAYA

Budget focus on women empowerment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for the empowerment of women in Meghalaya for the 2024-25...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is making efforts to minimise power outages, with Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

Now, wildlife conflict victims to get Rs 10L compensation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation for the victims of human-wildlife conflicts in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

MEGHALAYA 0
Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10...

Budget focus on women empowerment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for...

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is...
Load more

Popular news

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

MEGHALAYA 0
Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10...

Budget focus on women empowerment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for...

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge