Thursday, February 22, 2024
Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh are married now

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 22: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh are now man and the wife after the two tied the nuptial knot at the ITC Grand in Goa on Wednesday.

As of now, all festivities have been concluded with the couple being blessed by the guests at the venue.

The festivities on Wednesday began with Rakul’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony in the morning. There were two wedding ceremonies — first, the ‘Anand Karaj’ or the Sikh wedding ceremony, and the second a Sindhi-style ceremony — reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures.

The couple will now host a grand after-party for all the guests present at the venue. Earlier, they had their ‘haldi’ and ‘sangeet’ ceremonies on Tuesday.

The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky’s family, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been getting a lot of positive response of late for her latest release ‘Bhakshak’.

The guests at the ceremony also paid a tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan and Jackky’s father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. David’s son Varun also danced to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ from ‘Coolie No 1’ at the sangeet.

‘Coolie No 1’ was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was rebooted in 2020 with the same title, and was released on OTT during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing act was put up by Rakul and Jackky who performed on the song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’. (IANS)

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘The Fable’ played to packed house at Berlin Film Fest
Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots
