Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Mizoram govt calls for promoting traditional attires during Chapchar Kut festival

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Aizawl, Feb 22:  The Mizoram government has urged the people, including government employees, to promote traditional attires by wearing them from February 26 to 29 for the ‘Chapchar Kut’ festivities in the state, officials said here on Thursday.

The officials said the General Administration Department in a notification has requested all sections of people to promote traditional attires by wearing of them during the Chapchar Kut festive period.

The notification said that Chapchar Kut will be celebrated throughout the state on March 1.

“As this festival promotes cultural values and traditions of Mizos, all employees under the government of Mizoram and other bodies under the state government are requested to wear Mizo traditional dress to offices from February 26 to 29,” the notification read.

All the administrative heads and heads of departments are requested to bring this to the notice of the officials and employees under their respective departments, the notification said.

Chapchar Kut is one of the most important spring festivals in the Mizo society.

After the clearing of the forests for ‘jhum’ cultivation (slash and burn method of farming), this festival is celebrated with great fervour by the people of Mizoram.

People dressed in bright costumes with attractive head gears sing, dance and make merry during the festival, which is normally celebrated during the first week of March every year.

IANS

Previous article
Fresh tension in Sandeshkhali: Property of Shahjahan’s brother burnt by mob
Next article
Rahul Gandhi Vs Annie Raja: Friends in Delhi, foes in Wayanad LS polls
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has busted an international online job fraud racket with...
NATIONAL

Imran wants IMF aid to Pakistan stalled over ‘rigged’ elections

Rawalpindi, Feb 22:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), demanding...
Technology

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Thursday announced the development of...
NATIONAL

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 22:  A Delhi court on Thursday extended judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division...

Imran wants IMF aid to Pakistan stalled over ‘rigged’ elections

NATIONAL 0
Rawalpindi, Feb 22:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan...

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Technology 0
Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of...
Load more

Popular news

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division...

Imran wants IMF aid to Pakistan stalled over ‘rigged’ elections

NATIONAL 0
Rawalpindi, Feb 22:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan...

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Technology 0
Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge