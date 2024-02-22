Now, wildlife conflict victims to get Rs 10L compensation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation for the victims of human-wildlife conflicts in the state from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh as part of the short-term intervention owing to the rising number of such cases in recent times.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made the announcement in reply to a call attention motion moved by UDP’s Ranikor MLA, Pius Marwein.

Acknowledging the rising cases of man-animal conflict in the state in recent times, Sangma said, “When we are dealing with a situation as complicated as this, we need to look at all sides, the economic livelihood and also the animals and birds, who have been using this place to move around for years and decades.”

Furthermore, he added that the creation of village squads and logistical support to villages and the families of victims are also part of the short-term plans. However, the government is planning a survey of not only elephants but all animals and birds of the state, to study the species present in the state, their habitats, track their movements and routes, and also to see how human activities and especially climate change are impacting them, as part of the long-term solution.

Sangma informed that as per the last survey, presently, there are around 1,800 elephants which travel from Bangladesh, Meghalaya, and then Assam, and since three administrations are involved, it also gets complicated.