Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Now, wildlife conflict victims to get Rs 10L compensation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation for the victims of human-wildlife conflicts in the state from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh as part of the short-term intervention owing to the rising number of such cases in recent times.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made the announcement in reply to a call attention motion moved by UDP’s Ranikor MLA, Pius Marwein.
Acknowledging the rising cases of man-animal conflict in the state in recent times, Sangma said, “When we are dealing with a situation as complicated as this, we need to look at all sides, the economic livelihood and also the animals and birds, who have been using this place to move around for years and decades.”
Furthermore, he added that the creation of village squads and logistical support to villages and the families of victims are also part of the short-term plans. However, the government is planning a survey of not only elephants but all animals and birds of the state, to study the species present in the state, their habitats, track their movements and routes, and also to see how human activities and especially climate change are impacting them, as part of the long-term solution.
Sangma informed that as per the last survey, presently, there are around 1,800 elephants which travel from Bangladesh, Meghalaya, and then Assam, and since three administrations are involved, it also gets complicated.

Previous article
Conrad defends ‘188’ political appointments
Next article
CM promises minimum load-shedding this year
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10 opportunities, provide 10 guarantees By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Chief...
MEGHALAYA

Budget focus on women empowerment

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for the empowerment of women in Meghalaya for the 2024-25...
MEGHALAYA

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is making efforts to minimise power outages, with Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad defends ‘188’ political appointments

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma finds nothing wrong with political appointments that cost...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

MEGHALAYA 0
Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10...

Budget focus on women empowerment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for...

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is...
Load more

Popular news

CM presents Rs 2,029-cr deficit budget

MEGHALAYA 0
Under US $10 bn target, govt to leverage 10...

Budget focus on women empowerment

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The overall allocation for...

CM promises minimum load-shedding this year

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 21: The state government is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge