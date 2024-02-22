Conrad defends ‘188’ political appointments

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma finds nothing wrong with political appointments that cost the state exchequer a substantial amount.

The National People’s Party-led MDA 2.0 government has 188 political appointees, mostly sitting and former MLAs and MDCs. They have been appointed as chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and deputy chairpersons of various boards, advisers to the government, corporations, etc.

Some of these appointees contested and lost the 2023 Assembly elections.

Interestingly, the chief minister mentioned about 175 political appointments during the discussions in the Assembly on Wednesday.

As per official documents available with The Shillong Times, a total of 30 political appointees are receiving perks and other benefits under Category A+ while the rest are being provided with facilities under categories A, B+, B, and C. Only two political appointees — Jemino Mawthoh and Subodh Menon — who have been appointed as advisers to the Planning Department are honorary.

Last year, the government revised the perks and facilities of the chairpersons, co-chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and deputy chairpersons. Accordingly, each political appointee in category A+ gets Rs 20,000 per month as honorarium, 250 litres of petrol or diesel per month, Rs 15,000 as conveyance allowance instead of allotted cars, free medical benefits, benefits or reimbursement for the functionary and immediate family members on the recommendation of the Directorate of Health Services, one telephone in office and one at residence, TA/DA as Grade I officer subject to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per month.

Each political appointee in the A+ category also gets free accommodation or house rent instead of free accommodation at Rs 20,000 per month, a one-time grant of Rs 20,000 for furnishing of the house, Rs 40,000 per annum for maintenance of furniture, Rs 5,000 per month as electricity allowance on own/rented house, and hospitality charges of Rs 8,500 per month.

Each also gets a driver and three Grade IV staff (at the residence or allotted quarter), three newspapers, two magazines, and a designated room to be allotted either in the Secretariat or at any other suitable location outside as office space.

Political appointees who fall under other categories A and B+ are given almost similar facilities though perks and allowances are lesser. Appointees in categories B and C are given some facilities and perks.

The chief minister said political appointments happen in every government and every system.

“Past governments have made similar political appointments and justified them,” he said, insisting that the perks and facilities do not have large financial implications.

Sangma claimed that political appointments are a way of involving grassroots political leaders in the system. He said the government emphasises the effectiveness and productivity of these appointees, who are asked to submit proposals for their boards or councils.

He also said the government has rationalised the benefits to members of the political parties in the ruling coalition.

“After rationalisation and even after 170 political appointments, the government is paying around Rs 12 crore per month,” he said.