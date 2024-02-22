Services secure win over Meghalaya

Santosh Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 21: In a gripping morning fixture, last year’s finalists Meghalaya and semi-finalists Services engaged in a tightly contested battle to kick off the final round. The match appeared to be heading towards a stalemate until a pivotal moment occurred when a handball by a Meghalayan player presented Services with a golden opportunity to secure victory from the penalty spot. Defender Shafeel PP capitalized on the chance with a composed 95th-minute conversion, clinching the win for Services.

This encounter carried extra significance as it mirrored Meghalaya’s sole defeat in last year’s Santosh Trophy, where they were also bested by Services. Despite this setback, Meghalaya displayed resilience by progressing to the final despite the initial loss to Services.

The crucial goal stemmed from a free-kick that was cleared to the edge of the box, where a powerful shot from a Services player struck Damonlang’s raised arm, resulting in a penalty decision.

While Meghalaya enjoyed a slight advantage in possession (52% to 48%) and registered more shots on target (6 to 2), they were unable to capitalize on these opportunities.

Their defense, though vulnerable at times, managed to thwart several dangerous attempts from Services, who themselves struggled to find their mark.

In the day’s other fixture within the group, Kerala emerged victorious over Assam with a 3-1 scoreline.

Looking ahead, Meghalaya’s next challenge awaits them on Friday at 2:30 PM against Assam, where they will aim to bounce back from this narrow defeat.