Friday, February 23, 2024
SPORTS

Liverpool fightback to beat Luton Town 4-1

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

LIVERPOOL, Feb 22: Liverpool mounted a second-half fightback to overwhelm Luton in a 4-1 win and move four points clear atop the Premier League on Wednesday.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Liverpool recovered at Anfield thanks to goals in the space of 125 seconds by Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo that put the hosts in front by the 58th minute.
Luis Diaz added a third for the Reds in front of his celebrating father, Luis Manuel Diaz, who was at the stadium and wearing a Liverpool jersey two and half months after being released by members of a guerrilla group who kidnapped him in northern Colombia.
Harvey Elliott wrapped up the scoring in the 90th.
It was ultimately a strong response from an injury-hit Liverpool to title rival Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday. That had left Liverpool, City and Arsenal separated by just two points in what is shaping up to being a three-team fight for the title. Liverpool is now four points clear of City and five ahead of Arsenal, but has played an extra game.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was without senior players Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, among others, for the match and it showed at times with Luton adopting a bold man-to-man marking approach looking dangerous on the break.
From one of those occasions, Tahith Chong raced into the area and sent in a shot that was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and rebounded out to Chiedozie Ogbene, who nodded the ball into an empty net in the 12th minute.
When Elliott overhit a pass through to Diaz, there were groans from the Main Stand eliciting an angry reaction from Klopp as he turned to Liverpool’s fans in that section. Liverpool found its cutting edge in the second half, with Van Dijk heading in a 56th-minute corner by Alexis Mac Allister, who then drove over a cross that Gakpo nodded in.
Substitute Andrew Robertson forced a turnover that led to Diaz’s goal in the 71st, and Elliott whipped home a finish for the fourth as Luton’s overstretched defense tired.Liverpool play Chelsea in the English League Cup final on Sunday. (AP)

Previous article
Services secure win over Meghalaya
Next article
Galeno’s late stunner gives Porto win over Arsenal, Barca held by Napoli
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

JJM-o jakkalgipa plastic pipe-ranga UPCV pipe-rangsa: PHE Minister

SHILLONG: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-ni kamrangna jakkalenggipa plastic pipe-rangara ramram plastic-ni pipe-rang ong·ja indiba ma·mong sorkarini certify ka·gimin...
SALANTINI JANERA

PMAY-ni tangkarangko watatchina Tura MDC didia

TURA: Meghalaya a·doko bang·bata manderangan Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-ni tangka paisarangko man·tokkujaengani a·sel an·tangtangni nokrangko matchote rikna...
SALANTINI JANERA

Ia bilsi load shedding-ni somoiko komiatgen: CM

SHILLONG: Batanggimin bilsirango gita a·doko songdongenggipa manderang neng·nikanirangko man·jana gita ia bilside load shedding ba bijoli kimitani somoiko...
SALANTINI JANERA

B’desh-ona bostu badingsrukaniko champengchina AOSW dabia

TURA: Matchu, sam, merong, chini aro ba·ra kancha gita dakgipa ma·manti bosturangko Bangladesh a·songona badingsrukengani a·sel Garo Hills-o...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JJM-o jakkalgipa plastic pipe-ranga UPCV pipe-rangsa: PHE Minister

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-ni kamrangna jakkalenggipa plastic pipe-rangara...

PMAY-ni tangkarangko watatchina Tura MDC didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko bang·bata manderangan Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana...

Ia bilsi load shedding-ni somoiko komiatgen: CM

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Batanggimin bilsirango gita a·doko songdongenggipa manderang neng·nikanirangko man·jana...
Load more

Popular news

JJM-o jakkalgipa plastic pipe-ranga UPCV pipe-rangsa: PHE Minister

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-ni kamrangna jakkalenggipa plastic pipe-rangara...

PMAY-ni tangkarangko watatchina Tura MDC didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko bang·bata manderangan Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana...

Ia bilsi load shedding-ni somoiko komiatgen: CM

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Batanggimin bilsirango gita a·doko songdongenggipa manderang neng·nikanirangko man·jana...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge