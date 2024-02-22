Thursday, February 22, 2024
To stop being seen smoking by his daughter, Shahid Kapoor decided to kick the butt

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 22: Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it is his eight-year-old daughter Misha.

Shahid appeared on ‘No Filter Neha’ season 6, a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and makes interesting conversations.

During the show, Shahid revealed about his decision to quit smoking: “When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking.”

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, a science fiction romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon.

He next has ‘Deva’ in the pipeline.

‘No Filter Neha 6’ streams on JioTV and JioTV+. (IANS)

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots
