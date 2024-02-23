Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

8 students qualify for state-level public speaking competition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: A total of eight students qualified at the district level public speaking competition conducted virtually and participated at the State Level National Youth Parliament 2024, which was held as part of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2024.
The competition was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Shillong, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on February 22. The topics picked for the competition include “Yuva Ke Dwara, Yuva Ke Liye: Bridging the gap in Rural India through youth volunteerism”, and “Using Social Media for Social Change: Responsibilities of Young Influencers, and ‘Viksit Bharat – Youth-led collective social responsibility to make India Vishwaguru’”.
James Dhar was adjudged as winner, and will represent the state at nationals (March 5 and 6), while Trebokmi Talang and Sachitra Syrti were placed second and third respectively.

Previous article
Founding Director of NEPA no more
Next article
Umiam dam electrocution victim not MeECL staff
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will hold discussions on a new power policy on Monday. Chief...
MEGHALAYA

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press...
MEGHALAYA

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends to construct the new Secretariat along with other administrative...
MEGHALAYA

CM says ADCs not liabilities, need reforms

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday agreed the autonomous district councils (ADCs)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge