8 students qualify for state-level public speaking competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: A total of eight students qualified at the district level public speaking competition conducted virtually and participated at the State Level National Youth Parliament 2024, which was held as part of the National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) 2024.

The competition was organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Shillong, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on February 22. The topics picked for the competition include “Yuva Ke Dwara, Yuva Ke Liye: Bridging the gap in Rural India through youth volunteerism”, and “Using Social Media for Social Change: Responsibilities of Young Influencers, and ‘Viksit Bharat – Youth-led collective social responsibility to make India Vishwaguru’”.

James Dhar was adjudged as winner, and will represent the state at nationals (March 5 and 6), while Trebokmi Talang and Sachitra Syrti were placed second and third respectively.