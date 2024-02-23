Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umiam dam electrocution victim not MeECL staff

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: Power Minister AT Mondal on Thursday clarified that the security guard who lost his life due to electrocution near the Umiam Bridge renovation site, was not an MeECL employee, however, the Minister assured compensation through the employee provident fund and insurance.
The incident took place around 5:30 am on January 28 when the 25-year-old guard went to collect firewood near a transformer owned by ITD Cementation India Limited, the company responsible for the bridge’s renovation.
Mondal, replying to a question put up VPP MLA from Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, said that he personally has looked into the case and has urged the ITD Cementation India Limited to provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family.
Marbaniang, while raising the lack of safety measures and fencing around the transformer, also mentioned a similar case which took place on February 14, wherein an elderly woman lost her life due to electrocution from an exposed electric wire in Umran village, Ri-Bhoi.

Previous article
8 students qualify for state-level public speaking competition
Next article
Holistic Wellness Centre & Meghalaya Traditional Knowledge Portal launched
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will hold discussions on a new power policy on Monday. Chief...
MEGHALAYA

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press...
MEGHALAYA

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends to construct the new Secretariat along with other administrative...
MEGHALAYA

CM says ADCs not liabilities, need reforms

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday agreed the autonomous district councils (ADCs)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will...

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 22: The state police have...

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge