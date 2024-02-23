Umiam dam electrocution victim not MeECL staff

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: Power Minister AT Mondal on Thursday clarified that the security guard who lost his life due to electrocution near the Umiam Bridge renovation site, was not an MeECL employee, however, the Minister assured compensation through the employee provident fund and insurance.

The incident took place around 5:30 am on January 28 when the 25-year-old guard went to collect firewood near a transformer owned by ITD Cementation India Limited, the company responsible for the bridge’s renovation.

Mondal, replying to a question put up VPP MLA from Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, said that he personally has looked into the case and has urged the ITD Cementation India Limited to provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

Marbaniang, while raising the lack of safety measures and fencing around the transformer, also mentioned a similar case which took place on February 14, wherein an elderly woman lost her life due to electrocution from an exposed electric wire in Umran village, Ri-Bhoi.