Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will hold discussions on a new power policy on Monday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had mentioned during his budget speech on Wednesday that the government is in the process of formulating a new power policy that will provide the framework for developing the state’s power sector.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Sangma said the generation capacity of the Umiam-Umtru hydroelectric station stage-III is being augmented from 60 MW to 99 MW with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while the 22.5 MW Ganol hydroelectric project has been fully operationalised this year.

Sangma said Meghalaya has more than 4,750 kilometres of rivers with a potential to generate 3,000 MW of power, whereas the current installed capacity is only 367 MW.

He said plans are being drawn up to double the installed capacity by 2030 through government funding and private sector participation.