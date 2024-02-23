Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet to discuss new power policy on Monday

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state Cabinet will hold discussions on a new power policy on Monday.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had mentioned during his budget speech on Wednesday that the government is in the process of formulating a new power policy that will provide the framework for developing the state’s power sector.
Talking to reporters on Thursday, Sangma said the generation capacity of the Umiam-Umtru hydroelectric station stage-III is being augmented from 60 MW to 99 MW with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while the 22.5 MW Ganol hydroelectric project has been fully operationalised this year.
Sangma said Meghalaya has more than 4,750 kilometres of rivers with a potential to generate 3,000 MW of power, whereas the current installed capacity is only 367 MW.
He said plans are being drawn up to double the installed capacity by 2030 through government funding and private sector participation.

Previous article
Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’
Next article
Adelbert’s resolution finds no takers
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cong demands inquiry panel to look into JJM anomalies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Congress MLAs on Thursday punched holes in the implementation of the Jal...
MEGHALAYA

Opposition voices concern over harassment of nun in Assam

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya has expressed serious concern over the harassment of a...
MEGHALAYA

ASSEMBLY SNIPPETS

House discards Adelbert’s breach of privilege motion against Speaker By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The House on Thursday defeated...
MEGHALAYA

Adelbert ‘sidelined’ by VPP leadership

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Assembly session on Thursday turned out to be a forgettable outing for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong demands inquiry panel to look into JJM anomalies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Congress MLAs on...

Opposition voices concern over harassment of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya...

ASSEMBLY SNIPPETS

MEGHALAYA 0
House discards Adelbert’s breach of privilege motion against Speaker By...
Load more

Popular news

Cong demands inquiry panel to look into JJM anomalies

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Congress MLAs on...

Opposition voices concern over harassment of nun in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya...

ASSEMBLY SNIPPETS

MEGHALAYA 0
House discards Adelbert’s breach of privilege motion against Speaker By...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge