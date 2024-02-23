Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Police probe claims of GNLA ‘resurgence’

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 22: The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press release on social media about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping in Garo Hills.
Social media has been abuzz with the press release going viral with many seeking answers to the truth behind the claims. The release was signed by one Goera Pantora Sangma, who has claimed to be the chairman of the GNLA – Regroup, the new nomenclature of the group.
The press release claims that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023.
The group has put forward a list of resolutions that it wants to implement in the region including the end of corruption, implementation of schemes meant for the poor, implementation of the Garo Customary Laws and ILP, among others.
“It is still too early to comment but our department is investigating the matter. We should be able to provide more details after a few days,” WGH Superintendent of Police, Dara Aswaghosh said on Thursday.
Sources from the Police department added that they too were surprised over the claims of GNLA regrouping. Early last year, two people were arrested after they posted photos and videos claiming that the GNLA had 500 new members and they were the new leaders of the ‘highly trained’ new recruits from across South Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills districts.
It later turned out that the duo was posing as members of the group in an effort to extort money.
A former GNLA member rubbished the claims stating that this could again be an attempt to make their lives miserable.
“Currently the police network is extremely strong and word about regrouping of the GNLA is extremely hard to believe. Somehow we feel this will once again turn out to be another attempt to make our lives miserable just because someone wants to make a quick buck. We will be called and questioned for no reason,” the former GNLA member said on condition of anonymity.

