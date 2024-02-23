Friday, February 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt aims to complete new Secretariat in NST by 2027

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The state government intends to construct the new Secretariat along with other administrative facilities in New Shillong Township by 2027.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government will spend around Rs 5,000 crore to construct a new administrative city and a knowledge city in NST. The concept has been introduced and the DPRs, designs, and tendering process are anticipated to be finished by September or October.
Work on the new Secretariat is likely to begin in the second or third quarter of next year, he said.
Admitting that it would be a tall task for the government to complete the construction work by 2027, he said the government will push hard and make sure the Secretariat is ready by 2027.
The new Secretariat will be built at a cost of around Rs 500-600 crore. The government will spend around Rs 1,600 crore on providing water supply in the new administrative city and the knowledge city while road infrastructure will be developed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

