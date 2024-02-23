Friday, February 23, 2024
NTPC’s first solar project begins commercial ops

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 23:  The first solar project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC-REL) at Chhattargarh in Rajasthan has started commercial operations of 70 MW capacity, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The slated full capacity of Chhattargarh Solar project is 150 MW and is expected to be commissioned by March 2024. The capacity was won under SECI-Tranche:III and the beneficiary of this project is the state of Rajasthan.

The project is designed to generate 370 million units of energy per year, sufficient for 60,000 households, while also saving 3 lakhs tons of CO2 emissions every year and conserving 1,000 MMTPA of water. This is adequate for over 5,000 households in a year.

At present, NTPC-REL has 17 projects under execution, with a total capacity exceeding 6,000 MW. The total renewable energy operational capacity of NTPC Group stands at 3,448 MW.

