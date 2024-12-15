Sunday, December 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

B’deshi drones near Sohra, Shella border raise concerns

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 14: Several Bangladeshi Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been detected flying close to Sohra and Shella in Meghalaya since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.
The sightings have raised security concerns along the 443 km Meghalaya stretch of the India-Bangladesh border, particularly due to the worsening of ties between the two countries.
These UAVs flew in the airspace north of Chhatak and Sunamganj in Bangladesh, approximately 200 meters south of the zero line, prompting Indian security agencies to heighten vigilance.
One of the UAVs, identified by its transponder code TB2R1071, was reportedly operated from the Tejgaon Airbase in Bangladesh.
BSF officials on Saturday confirmed that the Bangladeshi Bayraktar UAV was detected by the Indian Air Force (IAF) radar.
Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang said they have already taken up the matter with BSF and IAF while refusing to divulge any follow-up action.
“These things fly very high and it is not possible to see them with naked eyes,” a BSF official said.
According to officials, the sophisticated UAV can only be intercepted or its ID number detected with electronic technology such as radar.
The BSF official said the border force does not have equipment to deal with such high-altitude drones.
“The IAF would take up the matter with the Bangladeshi authorities,” he said.
“If it were a low-flying drone like those detected in Punjab, we would have come into the picture,” he added.
IAF officials were unavailable to comment on the UAVs as the force reportedly does not have a PRO in Shillong.
The incident occurred on a day when Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams entertained fans in Shillong.
The drones were detected soon after Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded a crucial visit to Dhaka, further emphasising the timing of this alleged surveillance activity.
Similar UAV activities were detected close to Bangladesh’s border with southern Tripura, western Mizoram, and West Bengal.

'Ban' on worship at cave: Assam group threatens to disrupt road links to M'laya
