Friday, February 23, 2024
News Alert

PM Modi to unveil various projects in Varanasi today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil various projects across diverse sectors like healthcare, education, transportation, waterways, sports, and cultural heritage in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday.

These projects aim to boost employment opportunities and overall development in the region.

His itinerary includes three key events, including two public meetings, one at the Ravidas Jayanti celebrations in Seer Goverdhanpur, Sant Ravidas’ birthplace, and another in Karkhiyaon where he will unveil 36 projects worth a staggering Rs 14,316 crore.

Additionally, he will felicitate the winners of the Sansad quiz contest, Sanskrit competition, and Sansad photography competition at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Prime Minister Modi’s day will begin with a programme at BHU’s Swatantra Bhawan, where he will interact with and award the winners of various contests, including Sansad Khel (Sports), Sansad Photography, Sansad Knowledge, and Sansad Sanskrit.

From there, he will proceed to Seer Goverdhanpur for the Ravidas Jayanti festivities, where he will unveil a magnificent 25-foot bronze statue of Sant Ravidas, inaugurate completed projects, and lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to the 15th century poet-saint.

His final stop will be Karkhiyaon, where he will inaugurate the Amul dairy plant and address a public meeting. While the inaugurated projects at Sant Ravidas’ birthplace will be unveiled separately, all other completed projects and foundation stones for new initiatives will be officially launched in Karkhiyaon. (IANS)

Previous article
Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam
Next article
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

40 killed, 100 injured in Israeli bombings on central Gaza: Hamas

Shillong, February 23: At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the...
CRIME

Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s relative shot dead at a wedding in UP

Shillong, February 23: A 35-year-old man from Mumbai, who was shot dead during a wedding reception at Jalalabad...
News Alert

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai

Shillong, February 23: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi passed away here...
MEGHALAYA

Cong demands inquiry panel to look into JJM anomalies

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Congress MLAs on Thursday punched holes in the implementation of the Jal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

40 killed, 100 injured in Israeli bombings on central Gaza: Hamas

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: At least 40 Palestinians were killed...

Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s relative shot dead at a wedding in UP

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 23: A 35-year-old man from Mumbai, who...

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief...
Load more

Popular news

40 killed, 100 injured in Israeli bombings on central Gaza: Hamas

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: At least 40 Palestinians were killed...

Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s relative shot dead at a wedding in UP

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 23: A 35-year-old man from Mumbai, who...

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 23: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge