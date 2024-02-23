Friday, February 23, 2024
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passes away in Mumbai

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 23: Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar G. Joshi passed away here at the age of 86, early on Friday morning.

In a brief statement by his relatives, it is said: “Our family is deeply saddened to inform you that Mr. Manohar Joshi passed away today morning at 3 a.m. following prolonged age-related health issues.”

The senior Shiv Sena leader’s body would be kept at his Matunga home for people to pay their last respects from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joshi’s last rites would be performed at around 3 p.m. at the Shivaji Park crematorium, said the family. (IANS)

PM Modi to unveil various projects in Varanasi today
