Friday, February 23, 2024
Police won’t allow GNLA to regroup: Prestone Tynsong

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 23: Amidst the fears over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping in Garo Hills, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has asserted that the police are not going to allow the neutralized militant outfit to regroup at any cost.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the police are proactive and they will make sure that the regrouping does not take place while adding that the police is ready and proactive against any such move.

The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press release on social media about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping in Garo Hills.

Social media has been abuzz with the press release going viral with many seeking answers to the truth behind the claims. The release was signed by one Goera Pantora Sangma, who has claimed to be the chairman of the GNLA – Regroup, the new nomenclature of the group.

The press release claims that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023.

The group has put forward a list of resolutions that it wants to implement in the region including the end of corruption, implementation of schemes meant for the poor, implementation of the Garo Customary Laws and ILP, among others.

“I also question myself whether this report is true of false but 24X7 police is ready and proactive,” he said even as he added that the intelligence report has been strengthened

“Police is on the ground. Leave it on us. Regrouping will not happen and we will not allow it,” he.

