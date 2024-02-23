Friday, February 23, 2024
Sachin playing gully cricket in J&K is why Yami says life's normal in the Valley

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 23: Actress Yami Gautam had shared that shooting for her just released film ‘Article 370’ in Kashmir was quite a pleasant experience for her and the cast.

With cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar playing gully cricket on the streets, it proves that things are well.

Things getting better in the Valley after the abolition of Article 370, was seen when a few pictures of Tendulkar playing cricket in the streets surfaced on social media. This tells the very story of a new Kashmir and all the hard work that has led to it is Yami’s ‘Article 370’.

The film focuses on the period that led to the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. It was released on Friday.

From Jio Studios and the maker of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, comes ‘Article 370’, a high-octane action political drama, directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film has released in cinemas worldwide.

IANS

Manipur tribal body protests against transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas
