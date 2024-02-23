Friday, February 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Poonam Pandey jokes with paps at temple: ‘Maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: Days after faking her ‘death’ from cervical cancer and hitting national headlines, controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey on Thursday was spotted at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai.

The visuals show Poonam wearing an ethnic yellow kurta, matching palazzos, and a pink dupatta. She kept her tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look. She was holding a ‘puja thali’ in her hands.

A photographer asked Poonam: “Aap kaisi hain (How are you)?”, to which she replied laughing, “Ek dum first class (I am all good, first class)!”

The pap then jokingly said, “Aapne daraa diya (you had scared us).”

Pandey laughed and replied: “Aap darr gaye the, maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha (You got scared, but I did not try to scare you).”

“Main darshan karke aayi (I am now going in for darshan),” she concluded and walked into the temple. The video then shows her praying inside the temple and bowing down to seek the blessings of the Almighty.

Stung by the widespread criticism of her ‘death stunt’, Pandey had defended herself, saying her effort ensured that the words ‘Cervical Cancer’ appeared in 500 news headlines on the same day. (IANS)

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable screened at Berlin Film Festival
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Entrepreneurship development workshop aims to bolster community participation in conservation

Guwahati, Feb 23: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak organised a workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship Development’ for team members...
NATIONAL

Govt amends Electricity Rules: Timeline for new connections cut, setting up rooftop solar units turns easier

New Delhi, Feb 23:  The government has approved amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules that will...
NATIONAL

ECI following Sandeshkhali crisis closely, daily reports being sent from Bengal CEO to Delhi HQ

Kolkata, Feb 23:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) is closely following the developments in trouble-hit Sandeshkhali in...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya MLAs call for mounted vigil by BSF to secure border area residents

  Shillong, Feb 23: The efficiency of Border Security Force (BSF) in providing security to the border residents along...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Entrepreneurship development workshop aims to bolster community participation in conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 23: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...

Govt amends Electricity Rules: Timeline for new connections cut, setting up rooftop solar units turns easier

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23:  The government has approved amendments...

ECI following Sandeshkhali crisis closely, daily reports being sent from Bengal CEO to Delhi HQ

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 23:  The Election Commission of India (ECI)...
Load more

Popular news

Entrepreneurship development workshop aims to bolster community participation in conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 23: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak...

Govt amends Electricity Rules: Timeline for new connections cut, setting up rooftop solar units turns easier

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 23:  The government has approved amendments...

ECI following Sandeshkhali crisis closely, daily reports being sent from Bengal CEO to Delhi HQ

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 23:  The Election Commission of India (ECI)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge