Friday, February 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is pure high-octane actions, emotions

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: ‘Crakk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, directed by Aditya Datt, is a heart-pounding action thriller that delivers a captivating cinematic experience from beginning to end. The opening scene of the movie, an adrenaline-pumping train ride, sets the tone of the movie, and has the audience hooked.

The movie kicks off with Siddhu, a fearless daredevil from Mumbai, whose sole ambition is to compete in the underground extreme sports competition known as Maidaan.

His motivation stems from his brother, who died competing in Maidaan. He is also a true sportsman at heart and wants to win big bucks as well, so that he can enjoy the sunset from a lavish villa. Though his parents are against it, but Siddhu is determined.

Siddhu’s journey to Maidaan, hosted in Poland by the formidable Dev (Arjun Rampal), unravels a dangerous world controlled by Dev and his associates, including Dev’s father Mark.

As Siddhu delves deeper into Maidaan, he crosses paths with Patricia Novak (Amy Jackson), who reveals Dev’s involvement in his brother’s death. Fuelled by vengeance, Siddhu challenges Dev to a high-stakes race, leading to a gripping and explosive finale.

The final race between Siddhu and Dev, the ultimate face-off of two massively talented daredevils, is an absolute delight for action lovers.

‘Crakk’ excels in high-octane action sequences, featuring Vidyut Jammwal’s breathtaking stunts and jaw-dropping fight sequences. Be it in a train or plane, on a motorbike or bicycle, or in boots, Jammwal is brilliant in the film’s action sequences, and these are complemented by a background score that heightens the tension and keeps audiences engaged.

One of the film’s standout features is its ground-breaking stunt choreography, which pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema’s stunt quotient. Vidyut Jammwal’s mastery of martial arts is on full display, adding a layer of authenticity and intensity to the action sequences.

In addition to thrilling action, ‘Crakk’ also boasts of a compelling narrative that keeps viewers invested in Siddhu’s quest for justice. The film’s ensemble cast delivers strong performances, with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson adding depth to their respective roles.

Overall, ‘Crakk’ is a genre-defying action thriller that delivers on its promise of an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

With its gripping story, spectacular action sequences and powerhouse performances, ‘Crakk’ is a must-watch for fans of the action genre.

The BGM of the movie is outstanding and tracks are just cherry on the cake. The album has six songs, and all of them are outstanding, especially the title track.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, ‘Crakk’ hit theatres on Friday, February 23. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this electrifying action spectacle on the big screen.

Film Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! Duration 156.48 minutes

Director Aditya Datt Cast Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson

Story, Screenplay and Dialogues Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin and Mohinder Pratap Singh

Choreographer Raju Khan and Ganesh Acharya

Production Designer Juhi Talmaki (IANS)

Previous article
Poonam Pandey jokes with paps at temple: ‘Maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha’
Next article
Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer film 'Jigra' wrapped up its shoot on Thursday evening. Alia...
Health

Indian, US researchers develop universal anti-venom for lethal snake toxins

Shillong, February 23: A team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Scripps Research...
Business

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has increased considerably over the last few years with the...
MEGHALAYA

Police won’t allow GNLA to regroup: Prestone Tynsong

Shillong, Feb 23: Amidst the fears over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer...

Indian, US researchers develop universal anti-venom for lethal snake toxins

Health 0
Shillong, February 23: A team of scientists at the...

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Business 0
Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has...
Load more

Popular news

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer...

Indian, US researchers develop universal anti-venom for lethal snake toxins

Health 0
Shillong, February 23: A team of scientists at the...

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Business 0
Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge