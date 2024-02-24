10-year-old’s murder: Police to recreate crime scene

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Ri-Bhoi police will carry out a recreation of the crime scene for the perpetrators to reveal the whole sequence of the crime in which a 10-year-old boy was brutally murdered at Umtyngar village under Jirang constituency.

Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa on Friday said during interrogation of the two arrested suspects, it was revealed that the victim had stayed at the shed of one of the suspects on the evening of February 17.

“The next morning, the victim tried to run away with a liquor bottle belonging to one of the suspects and in a fit of anger, one of the suspects Banshngain Tynsong along with an accomplice chased him and smothered him with a bag leading to his death. Thereafter, they hid the body at a nearby forest and waited until the evening to shift the body to the garden of Comand Nongrang,” Dhanoa said in a statement.

The statement added that the accomplice (unnamed) has been arrested.