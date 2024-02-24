Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

JHADC urges govt to counter Assam’s plans

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Proposed auction of limestone and iron-ore blocks near caves, forests

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 23: The JHADC has shot off a petition to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang against the proposed auction of seven limestone blocks and one iron-ore block by the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Assam.
The JHADC stated that the area where the auction is proposed falls within the jurisdiction of Assam, but the actual concern is that the proposed auction site is located just 220 metres from Krem Labit located at Umkyrpong village in Jaintia Hills.
“The Forest department of Meghalaya has already declared the area as community reserved forest under Section 36(c) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Thus, if the auction of the Assam government materialises, it will without a doubt affect Krem Labit,” the JHADC said.
The council has urged the chief secretary to take up the matter with the Assam government to protect the cave and the community reserved forest. The Assam government recently issued an advertisement inviting bids for auction of seven limestone blocks and one iron-ore block in the state.
Limestone mining is conducted using the blasting technology which poses a serious threat to the environment. All seven limestone blocks are reportedly in Dima Hasao and the Kopili river, the district’s lifeline, meanders through them.
The pollution caused by limestone mining and its downstream activities are questions that have reportedly not been addressed by the Assam government.
What is worrying for Meghalaya is that the advertised limestone blocks adjoin the natural caves of ecological importance within Meghalaya. The blasting during the mining operations and the dust during the operations of cement manufacturing will impact these caves notified by the government of India as being ecologically sensitive.
Apart from Krem Labit, the longest natural cave in Asia — Krem Liat Prah — with an explored length of 30,957 metres will be affected. This cave is about 8 km from the limestone blocks while Krem Tynheng is about 5 km away in Samasi village.
These are also areas where the Amur falcons come to roost on their way from Siberia to Africa.
At one time, the Dima Hasao Students’ Union filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stop coal mining in East Jaintia Hills as it was polluting their rivers and the water had become toxic.
It remains to be seen if the Assam-based union raises a red flag over the destructive limestone mining plan of the Assam government.

Previous article
HC modifies lower court verdict on life sentence
Next article
10-year-old’s murder: Police to recreate crime scene
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and repaid Rs 2,733 cr, says VPP president By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed the state government as well as Meghalaya Energy Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The proliferation of coke plants in...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong reposes faith in police to thwart GNLA resurgence bid

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: Amidst growing concerns over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

Popular news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge