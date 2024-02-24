Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations

In a post on X, Gautam Adani posted pictures of him with Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India.

“Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber’s expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity,” he posted.

“Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team,” Gautam Adani added.

The meeting came as Indian green and renewable energy is booming, which will benefit the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector the most

Uber is replacing its fleet with EV vehicles across the globe, including in India. Earlier this month, the ride-hailing platform said its eco-friendly, global EV service, called Uber Green, is now available in Delhi.

‘Uber Green’ was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, visited by Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani has said he will invest an estimated $100 billion into India’s green energy transition over the next 10 years, with plans to scale up to 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

“India is on the cusp of becoming a global leader in renewable energy and Adani Green Energy is in the vanguard of this revolution,” he said last December.

Adani Green Energy in December announced that the promoters of the company would infuse Rs 9,350 crore into it through preferential issuance of warrants at a price of Rs 1,480.75 per share.

“This investment by the Adani family underscores our commitment not only to making our nation’s clean energy dream a reality, but also to an equitable energy transition where we phase down traditional power sources while simultaneously phasing up green, affordable alternatives to fuel our accelerating growth and development plans,” said Gautam Adani.