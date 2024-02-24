Amit Shah to address public meet in MP ahead of LS polls

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is represented by state BJP President V. D. Sharma.

He will also chair the first cluster meeting with state leaders and clusters in-charge for Lok Sabha constituencies in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Madhya Pradesh BJP media cell Chief Ashish Agrawal told IANS that at least 400 leaders and workers from Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats will be attending the meeting, during which Shah will review the preparedness for the upcoming general election.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Bhupendra Singh has been made cluster in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region. Earlier, the party had appointed former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra as cluster in-charge for this region. However, he along with six others were replaced later.

Notably, PM Modi has kick-started the campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election during his visit to Madhya Pradesh’ tribal region Jhabua on February 11.

Shah, who had started poll preparations for the assembly election held in November last from Indore, will start the preparation for the general election from Gwalior-Chambal region.

After a resounding victory in the assembly election, the BJP will be eying to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. In the last two general elections, the BJP have won 27 and 28 seats out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

IANS