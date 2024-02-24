Saturday, February 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Amit Shah to address public meet in MP ahead of LS polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bhopal, Feb 24: Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

The Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is represented by state BJP President V. D. Sharma.

He will also chair the first cluster meeting with state leaders and clusters in-charge for Lok Sabha constituencies in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Madhya Pradesh BJP media cell Chief Ashish Agrawal told IANS that at least 400 leaders and workers from Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats will be attending the meeting, during which Shah will review the preparedness for the upcoming general election.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Bhupendra Singh has been made cluster in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region. Earlier, the party had appointed former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra as cluster in-charge for this region. However, he along with six others were replaced later.

Notably, PM Modi has kick-started the campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election during his visit to Madhya Pradesh’ tribal region Jhabua on February 11.

Shah, who had started poll preparations for the assembly election held in November last from Indore, will start the preparation for the general election from Gwalior-Chambal region.

After a resounding victory in the assembly election, the BJP will be eying to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. In the last two general elections, the BJP have won 27 and 28 seats out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

IANS

Previous article
Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations
Next article
Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde on Saturday said that those who are taking part...
INTERNATIONAL

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony Blinken has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war...
Business

Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations

New Delhi, Feb 24: Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday met Uber's global CEO Dara...
NATIONAL

Lok Sabha polls 2024: AAP and Cong announce seat sharing tie-up for Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 24:  Confirming their alliance, the INDIA bloc constituents AAP and Congress on Saturday announced their...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde...

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony...

Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Adani Group Founder and Chairman...
Load more

Popular news

‘Not farmers but Khalistanis’: K’taka BJP MP on farmers’ protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 24: BJP MP from Karwar Anantkumar Hegde...

Vladimir Putin’s war not only threatens Ukraine but also US: Antony Blinken

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 24: US Secretary of state department Antony...

Absolutely captivating chat: Gautam Adani, Uber CEO discuss future collaborations

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 24: Adani Group Founder and Chairman...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge