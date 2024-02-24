Only one case of benami transaction detected in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday managed to create some buzz in the Assembly when he informed that only a single case of benami transaction has been detected in the state.

The chief minister’s reply took VPP’s Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit by surprise, who had put up the question.

He had wanted to know the ruling on the Benami Transaction Act and the reason behind not setting up committees to track benami transactions in each district as mandated by the Act.

When Basaiawmoit wanted to know the reason behind detection of a single case, Sangma replied, “There is no question of detection as the case is based on cases lodged by individuals and based on the complaint a case is registered and investigation is done. Except for one, there has been no formal complaint from anybody.”

On the constitution of committees in each district, he said rules were being framed as per the amended Act of 2018 after which the committees will be set up.

Replying to a supplementary question by VPP MLA

Heaving Stone Kharpran on whether any particular department is looking after the complaints filed under the Benami Transaction Act, the CM said, “People can file complaints with the first class magistrates or the SP of the district.”

Congress MLA Saleng Sangma pointed out that if the Act is implemented properly it would help contain influx.

The Meghalaya (Benami Transaction Prohibition) Act, 1980, prohibits Benami transactions between a tribal and a non-tribal.

Benami transaction means acquiring or holding of any property (movable or immovable) or the carrying of any business, trade or any transaction by a non-tribal in the name of a tribal.