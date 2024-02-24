Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Only one case of benami transaction detected in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday managed to create some buzz in the Assembly when he informed that only a single case of benami transaction has been detected in the state.
The chief minister’s reply took VPP’s Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit by surprise, who had put up the question.
He had wanted to know the ruling on the Benami Transaction Act and the reason behind not setting up committees to track benami transactions in each district as mandated by the Act.
When Basaiawmoit wanted to know the reason behind detection of a single case, Sangma replied, “There is no question of detection as the case is based on cases lodged by individuals and based on the complaint a case is registered and investigation is done. Except for one, there has been no formal complaint from anybody.”
On the constitution of committees in each district, he said rules were being framed as per the amended Act of 2018 after which the committees will be set up.
Replying to a supplementary question by VPP MLA
Heaving Stone Kharpran on whether any particular department is looking after the complaints filed under the Benami Transaction Act, the CM said, “People can file complaints with the first class magistrates or the SP of the district.”
Congress MLA Saleng Sangma pointed out that if the Act is implemented properly it would help contain influx.
The Meghalaya (Benami Transaction Prohibition) Act, 1980, prohibits Benami transactions between a tribal and a non-tribal.
Benami transaction means acquiring or holding of any property (movable or immovable) or the carrying of any business, trade or any transaction by a non-tribal in the name of a tribal.

Previous article
MLAs want local quota in jobs, admission in central institutes
Next article
High Court directs govt to prevent any untoward incident
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and repaid Rs 2,733 cr, says VPP president By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed the state government as well as Meghalaya Energy Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The proliferation of coke plants in...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong reposes faith in police to thwart GNLA resurgence bid

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: Amidst growing concerns over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

Popular news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge