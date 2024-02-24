High Court directs govt to prevent any untoward incident

KSU issues deadline for eviction of illegal settlers from Maxwelton Estate

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The High Court of Meghalaya directed the state government to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in Maxwelton Estate, Rilbong.

The court issued the order while hearing senior counsel K Paul, assisted by S Chanda, who appeared on behalf of the residents of the Estate.

According to the court order, the petitioners, numbering 18, are stated to be residents of Maxwelton Estate, Rilbong, and the grievance as put forward in the form of a writ petition is that after a newspaper report dated February 14, 2024, was published in a daily concerning the occupants in the said property, the petitioners have since been harassed by the police authorities, without any due process of law being followed.

It was submitted by the senior counsel for the petitioners that the residents have been called at odd hours to report to Laban police station, and are being questioned without there even being a case or proceeding registered.

The counsel prayed that directions be issued to the government and the police that the petitioners should not be harassed, and if any action is taken it should be in accordance with the law.

Additional Senior Government Attorney S Sengupta, appearing for the respondents, prayed that he may be allowed to obtain instructions as to whether the situation is what is being portrayed by the petitioners.

“However, it is directed that in the meantime that any action taken by the authorities concerned, should be as per law and by following due process, and as it has been submitted that other pressure groups also have been issuing statements and demanding their eviction, it is expected that the respondents will ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the said property,” the order said.

The KSU Laban Circle had recently petitioned the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner stating that a huge number of illegal settlers are settling in a nine-acre plot of land at Maxwelton Estate near the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly complex without the consent or approval of the Dorbar Shnong of Kench’s Trace-Oxford-Rilbong or any appropriate authority for that matter.

The union has threatened to take action against such illegal activities if no concrete or solid action is taken by the appropriate authorities within 15 days.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday made it clear if there are illegal settlers, they have to be ready to shift from the Estate.

Asked about the security in the area, Tynsong said that security is the responsibility of the district administration and they are on the job to make sure that everybody is safe.

He expressed optimism that the law will take its own course if any illegal settlers are detected.

In the meantime, police patrolling has been intensified in the area.