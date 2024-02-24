Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng wants govt to prioritise pending projects

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Congress MLA from Gambegre, Saleng Sangma on Friday asked the state government to stop pushing for new projects and divert its focus and resources on completing the pending ones.
He refused to comment on the performance of the MDA Government which is completing one year in office next month.
All set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Tura, the Congress MLA aims to protect the religion, tribals, and the state.
He justified his statement by saying suppression of minorities is going on while referring to the recent incident in Goalpara where a nun from Garo Hills was harassed on a moving bus.
He also said that the Central government wants to bulldoze one ideology and they are already doing it with the Uniform Civil Code. He fears more similar bills may be introduced in the future which will dilute different faiths and communities.
Meanwhile, Sangma had made it clear that as he prepares to contest the polls, he will not entertain anyone with liquor or money. ‘I can only offer prayers for the people’, he said.

