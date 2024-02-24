News Capsule

Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Inauguration

Two mobile food testing laboratory will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of state cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh at State Central Library Premises, on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Rice released

Rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and non-NFSA and whole meal atta for February are being released and distributed through their respective fair price shops. Any non supply, supply of less prescribed scale, overcharging or supply with inferior quality may be reported to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills, a statement issued here said.

Literacy week

The Reserve Bank of India will observe the Financial Literacy Week 2024 from February 26 to March 1 with the theme “Make a Right Start: Become Financially Smart.” The inaugural function of the programme will be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta from 11 a.m. onwards.

